Watch Now
FOX8 Morning News

NC sheriff’s deputy dies after fight against COVID-19, officials say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy has died from the coronavirus, according to a Facebook post by the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the post, SRO Bud Phouang died. Phouang “fought hard against the unknowns of COVID 19.”

“Our deepest sympathy to our neighboring county, the officer’s family and law enforcement family at Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

There are at least 1,498 COVID-19 cases and at least 10 deaths across the state, according to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter