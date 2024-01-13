DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham Public School officials say that some employees were overpaid in salary from October to December 2023.

The district says it has notified employees that the changes in the “classified salary schedules approved in October 2023 were implemented erroneously.” According to district officials, this resulted in the overpayment for July to December 2023 that was processed in October, November and December payrolls.

A spokesperson for the district said 1,300 classified employees were overpaid. The spokesperson did not say what the range of payments were.

Mika Twietmeyer is the High School Director of the Durham Association of Educators board. She said it’s disheartening to see what happened.

“This isn’t just a one-time check situation,” Twietmeyer said. “This has been months that individuals and families have been budgeting with their new paychecks.”

The spokesperson said the district’s Chief Financial Officer Paul LeSieur has also been suspended with pay.

CBS 17 asked if the suspension is directly because of the payments and if there’s an investigation, but the spokesperson said they can’t detail the reason for the suspension because it’s a personnel matter.

“I am starting to wonder what’s going on in the finance department,” Twietmeyer said.

That’s because Twietmeyer said earlier this year there was also confusion surrounding paychecks. She said employees expected a bigger one due to a bonus but ended up with a smaller one due to taxes.

She’s hoping for better communication.

Durham Association of Educators Vice President Turquoise LeJeune Parker said she also wants to see changes in the department.

“I trust that our senior administration within DPS is going to take some serious steps to make sure that this department really has the support they need, because clearly there is, there is some problems,” Parker said.

She said she’s angry with what happened, and that this mistake impacted employees who are already among some of the lowest paid in the district.

“We’re talking about the difference between paying bills that are already high and now trying to figure out and pasting together,” she said. “I mean it’s hard for people to do that.”

Officials said that they are working to rectify the situation promptly and affected employees will be placed on the “correct step on the 2023-2024 Board approved salary schedule beginning with the next paycheck.”

The spokesperson said that salary is still an increase compared to the previous school year.

“We are deeply sorry for this inconvenience and want our employees to know that this error was unintended and unprecedented,” said Dr. Pascal Mubenga, Superintendent of Durham Public Schools. “We are committed to working with our employees during this transition.”

CBS 17 asked the district spokesperson if employees will have to pay back the extra pay. The spokesperson said the school board and board attorney will discuss the issue of reimbursement to the district.

CBS 17 reached out to the Chair of the school board for more information regarding that next step and is waiting to hear back.

Twietmeyer hopes the employees don’t end up paying for the district’s mistake.

“Well, obviously, in an ideal world, those individuals wouldn’t have to pay back money that was paid to them in error,” she said.

