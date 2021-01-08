Retired NC nurse wins $200,000 from scratch-off ticket

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. — Dreams of a new SUV and a trip to Italy can come true now for Sandra Benotti, of Brunswick County, after winning a $200,000 scratch-off prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Benotti’s bought a $5 Carolina Panthers ticket from Doodles on Country Club Drive in Oak Island.

A retired nurse, Benotti and her husband moved to Oak Island this year from Massachusetts.

“It certainly is a nice welcome,” Benotti said.

Benotti claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters and, after state and federal tax withholdings, took home $141,501.

She said they planned to use the prize money to buy a new SUV and, when the COVID-19 virus allows, take a long-awaited trip to Italy, the home of her husband’s ancestors.

“I still can’t believe it,” Benotti said. “To me, this is phenomenal. I never thought this would happen.”