NC restaurant offering free burger with proof of COVID-19 vaccination

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — If you’ve been vaccinated, you can go grab a free burger courtesy of a Fayetteville restaurant.

On April 7, World of Beer Bar & Kitchen located at 1944 Skibo Road in Fayetteville, will offer the restaurant’s new Black n’ Blue Burger for free to anyone who has received a COVID-19 vaccine

World of Beer’s “Vaccinated Eat Free” program rolled out at select locations back in February 2021. Company officials say after experiencing great feedback from customers, the brand has decided to launch the promotion systemwide.

“2020 was a year that we all are ready to move on from, and we are thrilled to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said James Buell, Chief Brand & Innovation Officer. “What better way to celebrate and spread a little joy than to offer up our newest burger for free to anyone who has been fortunate enough to receive a life-saving vaccine. Let the healing begin!”

Guests can visit any participating World of Beer location and present proof of COVID-19 vaccine to redeem the free burger.

The Black ‘n Blue Burger is a blackened Angus beef burger, loaded with Danish blue cheese, crispy onions, shredded lettuce and garlic mayo on a toasted brioche bun, according to the company.