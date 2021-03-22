NC Republicans file transgender sports ban bill

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Republicans in the North Carolina House have filed a bill banning transgender girls and women from school sports teams consistent with their gender identity.

The bill, titled the “Save Women’s Sports Act,” would put all interscholastic or intramural athletic activities at public schools into groups based on biological sex.

The bill specifically bans students of the male sex from being on female teams.

“Sex shall be recognized based solely on a person’s reproductive biology and generics at birth,” House Bill 358 says.

Rep. Mark Brody (Anson), Pat McElraft (Carteret), Diane Wheatley (Cumberland), and Jimmy Dixon (Duplin) are the primary sponsors of the bill.

Republicans in at least 20 state Legislatures are pushing for similar measures.

Mississippi’s governor signed a similar ban into law earlier this month, and South Dakota’s governor has asked for changes to a ban sent to her. Opponents have warned it could have devastating impacts on transgender youth.