NC reports lowest COVID-19 hospitalization rate since early in July

Less than 1,000 North Carolinians are in the hospital for COVID-19 treatment for the first time since early July.

NC health officials reported that 934 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus.

That figure hasn’t fallen below 1,000 since July 8. It’s the lowest total since July 2 when 912 people were hospitalized.

From the beginning of March to the end of June, NC health officials reported 64,670 total COVID-19 cases. Throughout July, NC saw a rise of 57,478 cases.

This means close to 50% of all the confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported from March 1 to August 1 in NC were reported in July.

The state reported that 5,458 hospital beds are currently available and staffed. 13,050 are in use. 7,094 are either unreported or unstaffed.

There have been 1,924,646 coronavirus tests completed.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 144,952, and 2,347 people have died.

As of Monday, Aug. 10, there have been 116,969 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon).