NC releases report on Paycheck Protection Program

More than $500 billion have been loaned to small businesses across the country as part of the Paycheck Protection Program.

Employers in our state have received more than $12 billion in federal loans.

The government today released its report on the Paycheck Protection Program.

Through the end of June in our state, more than 16,000 of those loans were worth at least $150,000.

More than 1,700 loans were for more than a million dollars and 100 of those loans were between $5 million and 10 million.

Nearly 1,000 of those loans went to nonprofits and many of those are churches or schools.

Some of the biggest loan amounts went to companies and names you’ve heard of.