NC prisons offer incentives for offenders to get vaccine

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Most North Carolina prisoners can get five days knocked off their sentences if they receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

It’s part of a package of incentives unveiled on Friday by state prison officials to motivate prisoners to obtain doses that are currently voluntary.

Other incentives include extra visitations and a free phone call.

About 21,000 of the 29,000 offenders behind bars are eligible for sentence reductions.

Those who aren’t would receive $5 prison canteen credits.

About 530 prisoners have active COVID-19 cases, and eight offenders are hospitalized.

Forty-two prisoners have suffered COVID-related deaths during the pandemic.