NC prisoner dies after testing positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Central Prison offender with pre-existing medical conditions, who tested positive for COVID-19, has died at a hospital, according to a statement released by the NC Department of public Safety on Tuesday.

‘We sympathize with the offender’s family, as losing a loved one is hard enough, but especially so during the holiday season,’ said Todd Ishee, Commissioner of Prisons. ‘We continue working diligently to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons because the health and safety of the staff and the offender population continues to be our top priority.’

The offender tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 18 and was hospitalized that same day. His condition worsened, and he died on Dec. 24.

The offender was a male in his early-70s who had underlying health conditions. Given his family’s right to privacy and the confidentiality of prison offender records, the Department of Public Safety will not further identify the individual.

Prisons leadership has taken more than four dozen actions throughout the North Carolina prison system to try to prevent transmission of the virus. They are found here.”