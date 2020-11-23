NC prisoner dies after battle with coronavirus

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina prisoner has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The victim, who has only been identified as a man in his early 80s imprisoned at an Alexander Correctional Institution, tested positive for the virus on Nov. 9.

He was taken to a hospital where he died on Nov. 22.

The victim had underlying health conditions.

“His death is saddening. We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said N.C. Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”