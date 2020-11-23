RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina prisoner has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.
The victim, who has only been identified as a man in his early 80s imprisoned at an Alexander Correctional Institution, tested positive for the virus on Nov. 9.
He was taken to a hospital where he died on Nov. 22.
The victim had underlying health conditions.
“His death is saddening. We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said N.C. Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Holiday traditions underway in DC today: White House Christmas Tree, presidential turkeys
- Second stimulus checks: Biden, Democrats push GOP for more virus relief
- Newsfeed Now: First US COVID immunizations could arrive Dec. 12; 14-hour wait at new Colo. restaurant
- NC prisoner dies after battle with coronavirus
- Walmart Black Friday: See the deals that start this week