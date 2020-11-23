NC prisoner dies after battle with coronavirus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. — A North Carolina prisoner has died after testing positive for the coronavirus.

The victim, who has only been identified as a man in his early 80s imprisoned at an Alexander Correctional Institution, tested positive for the virus on Nov. 9.

He was taken to a hospital where he died on Nov. 22.

The victim had underlying health conditions.

“His death is saddening. We are working hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 in our prisons,” said N.C. Commissioner of Prisons Todd Ishee. “The health and safety of the staff and the offender population is our top priority.”

Latest headlines from FOX8

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter