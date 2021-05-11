NC price gouging law is in effect after Gov. Roy Cooper declares State of Emergency

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect after Governor Roy Cooper declared a statewide State of Emergency in response to the temporary shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline after a cyberattack over the weekend, according to a statement released by NC Attorney General Josh Stein.

Under the State of Emergency, motor vehicle fuel regulations are temporarily suspended to ensure adequate fuel supply throughout NC.

“The hackers who breached Colonial Pipeline’s systems have made it harder for hardworking North Carolinians to go about their lives, but I will not allow businesses to take advantage of this incident to charge excessive prices,” Stein said. “North Carolina’s price gouging law is in effect – please let my office know if businesses or people might be trying to profit off this situation so we can hold them accountable.”

North Carolina’s law against price gouging, or charging too much in times of a crisis, goes into effect when the governor declares a state of emergency.

In some cases, businesses and industries that are heavily impacted by the incident causing the state of emergency have a reasonable need to increase prices in order to resupply.

Businesses cannot unreasonably raise the price of goods or services to profit from a state of emergency.

Please report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or by filing a complaint at https://ncdoj.gov/file-a-complaint/price-gouging/.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Emergency Management Director August Vernon says there is no fuel shortage, but fuel isn’t being moved by the pipeline right now.

With so many people buying gas, Vernon says a shortage could happen. He also tells FOX8 emergency services can take calls to respond to a shooting or house fire since there’s enough in the fleet fuel to handle a shortage if it happens.

“We are continuing to monitor The situation for any local impacts. Currently there are no shortages and no concerns that we are aware of,” said Don Campbell with Guilford County Emergency Services. “We continue to keep all of our partner agencies updated so that they can make informed decisions for their operations. Agencies have conservation plans should they need to enact them.”