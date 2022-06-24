The decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn abortion rights granted under Roe v. Wade, and reinforced by the Casey decision, as part of a case involving law in Mississippi, returned the decision about abortion rights to the state legislatures.

In North Carolina, abortions are legal, although restrictions on that law are currently in the courts. We’ve compiled this list of comments from political leaders. This will be updated as more are added.

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D)

“For 50 years, women have relied on their constitutional right to make their own medical decisions, but today that right has been tragically ripped away. That means it’s now up to the states to determine whether women get reproductive health care, and in North Carolina, they still can. I will continue to trust women to make their own medical decisions as we fight to keep politicians out of the doctor’s exam rooms.”

U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina)

“This ruling is historic and monumental and affirms my belief that all life is sacred. Each state government and its duly elected representatives will now make the determination about the types of laws they wish to have in place. I, for one, will continue to advocate for commonsense measures that the broad majority of Americans support like protecting life at crucial points of development and prohibiting horrendous procedures like partial-birth and pain-capable abortions. This is a very emotional and sensitive issue for many Americans, and I urge calm and respect for the Court’s decision and hope people who have strong feelings on both sides will voice them peacefully.”

Rep. Kathy Manning (D-Greensboro), 6th District

“Today’s devastating Supreme Court opinion will set our society back generations. For nearly fifty years, Americans have had the constitutionally protected right to control their own bodies, free from political interference. Today, those rights are being stripped away from millions of Americans who are now at the mercy of extreme state legislatures. Abortion is still legal in North Carolina. But with this decision, Republican-controlled states across the country will immediately move to restrict or ban abortions, barring millions of Americans from access to health care. “This opinion also calls into question what other constitutional protections could soon be upended. Earlier this month, I introduced a resolution reaffirming Americans’ right to access contraception. The House must take up this legislation immediately to safeguard civil rights that Americans and their families rely on. Last year, the House passed the Women’s Health Protection Act, which codifies abortion access into law. The Senate has refused to vote on the legislation. But it is clear that Americans cannot wait – the Senate must act immediately to enshrine abortion rights into law to prevent irrevocable harm to millions of Americans.”

Rep Ted Budd (R-Advance), 13th District

“Today’s ruling by the Supreme Court is a historic victory for the millions of Americans who believe that every life is precious and deserves protection. And it is a victory for the millions of unborn children who may now realize the most fundamental of all human rights, the right to life. The Court’s ruling correctly empowers the people’s representatives in each state to decide how best to protect unborn lives. As a conscience-driven pro-life advocate, I will continue to support protections for unborn children everywhere.”

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-Banner Elk), 5th District

“The deliberate destruction of human life is a tragedy beyond words, and it is a damning rebuke of the values that we have always espoused in this country. One day, we hope it will be different. We hope life will cease to be valued on a sliding scale. We hope the era of elective abortions, spurred by bomb-throwing political opportunists on the left, will be closed, and collectively deemed one of the darkest chapters in American history. Today’s historic ruling by the Supreme Court takes a sizable step closer to closing that chapter. Children in the womb are people. They are our future leaders, sons, daughters, and future members of Congress. An outright denial of life for the most vulnerable – who cannot speak for themselves – is in no way justified. Abortion is not an exercise of freedom; it is a death knell for the most precious gift that God has bestowed upon us: life.”

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley (D)

“As a former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, I want to be clear: Our Constitution grants Americans the right to make decisions about their health care free from government interference. Today, for the first time in our history, the Supreme Court took away an individual constitutional right. I join people across the country in anger and fear at this moment for what the Supreme Court’s decision will mean for women, American families, and health care providers. This wrong and dangerous decision that overturns nearly 50 years of precedent shows exactly what’s at stake in this election and I will not hesitate to stand up for Americans’ freedom to make our own decisions about our own families.”

NC Attorney General Josh Stein (D)

“I have a message for the women of North Carolina: you still have a legal right to an abortion in our state. North Carolina state law protects women’s reproductive freedoms, even after the Supreme Court today stripped women of their right to an abortion under the Constitution by overturning Roe v. Wade. If we want to keep our freedoms under state law, then we have to elect state officials who commit to protecting them.”

U.S. Rep Richard Hudson (R-Concord), 9th District

“Five decades of prayer have been answered, as this ruling is overdue news for life and the unborn. I am glad the Court decided to return power to where it belongs – voters in states and their elected representatives. More than 600,000 babies were murdered in the United States last year. Ending Roe v Wade’s unconstitutional and unscientific precedent – which mandated allowing abortion even beyond the time a baby has a heartbeat, feels pain, or sucks her thumb – will save innocent lives.”

