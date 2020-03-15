NC police searching for murder suspect

Breaking News
Deonte Jamal Langhorne-Hagins

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Albemarle police say they’re searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man back in February. 

Friday, March 13, warrants were issued for Deonte Jamal Langhorne-Hagins for the murder of 33-year-old Tristan Edward Crump. Langhorne-Hagins has been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy. 

On Saturday, Feb. 8, Albemarle police officers were called to the 1000 block of Henry Jay Street just before 7 p.m. where they found Crump laying in the yard. He was taken to the hospital by EMS where he succumbed to his injuries. 

Upon investigation, detectives determined Langhorne-Hagins, a 25-year-old from Virginia, was a suspect. He has not been apprehended at this time and should be considered armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information about the Henry Jay Street shooting or Langhorne-Hagins is asked to call Albemarle police at 704-984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip at 704-984-9511. 

