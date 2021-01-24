NC police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Victoria Ricker was last seen Saturday around 4:30 p.m. at Independence Mall when she got into a silver Honda with a 16 to 18 year-old white male, police say.

She is 13, approximately 5′1″ and weighs 96 pounds. She has brown hair, green eyes and wears braces.

Victoria was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt with the Grateful Dead dancing bears on the sleeve and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app for anonymous methods.