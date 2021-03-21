NC police looking for man frightening people with chainsaw

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say a man was driving around the city with a chainsaw scaring people Saturday night.

The first call about the man was just before 9:30 pm. at 2501 South Saunders St., Raleigh police said.

By 10 p.m. there had been at least two other calls about the man.

He was wearing a dark green baseball cap, a long white coat, dark jeans, and white shoes. He left in a dark colored vehicle.

According to police, the man was stopping his car at various locations, getting out and starting up his chainsaw.

“He has not assaulted anyone or anything, but he has gotten people’s attention,” the Raleigh police watch commander said.

A city-wide “be on the lookout” was issued to other police officers while the man is on the loose, according to police.

Authorities say the man is wanted for Attempted Kidnapping, Aggravated Assault, and Damage to Property.

Another spot where the man was reported was in the 2600 block of South Saunders St.