NC police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ man accused of shooting girlfriend

HICKORY, N.C. — Officers with the Hickory Police Department are looking for a man who is accused of shooting his girlfriend early Thursday morning.

The shooting which is domestic-related happened just after 1 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of 12th Avenue NE.

Andrew Mungro, 34, left the scene in a 2004 Gold Chevrolet Trailblazer with An NC plate that reads HDV-7445.

Officers say they found a woman with a gunshot wound to her abdomen.

The woman told officers that Mungro shot her.

A 12-year-old girl who was in the home at the time of the shooting was not injured, police say.

The woman is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Warrants have been issued for Mungro on one count of felony Kidnapping and assault with a Deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Mungro was in possession of a semi-automatic handgun and should be considered ‘armed and dangerous,’ according to police.

Anyone with information regarding this on-going investigation is asked to call the Hickory Police Department at (828) 328-5551.