NC police cancel Amber Alert after asking for public’s help finding missing child

UPDATE: The Amber Alert has been canceled.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for missing Kaysie Jay Lipscomb.

She is 3 years old, approximately 2 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds.

She has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.

Police say Raheem Tyshawn Pate is a suspect.

Raheem Tyshawn Pate

He is described as 31 years old, 5’11” and 250 pounds.

Pate has black hair and brown eyes and is missing two teeth.

Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license tag number HLE9661.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gastonia Police Department immediately at (704) 866-6702, 911 or call 911 or *HP.