RALEIGH, N.C. — Officers with the Garner Police Department determined there was no danger at a Walmart in Raleigh after responding to a reported bomb threat Sunday, WTVD reports

Officers began investigating at the Walmart on 4500 Fayetteville Rd.

The bomb threat was reported at about 4:30 p.m.

The scene was clear around 6:15 p.m.

Garner police have told employees they can go back inside.

Officials are saying the store may be open in the next hour.

