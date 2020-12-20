RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina have found the body of a 26-year-old woman whose boyfriend was charged earlier this month with killing her.
The Apex Police Department said Emily Montgomery’s body was found Saturday in Raleigh.
The News & Observer reports that 29-year-old Jose Carlos Jacome-Granizo was arrested on Dec. 10 and charged with first-degree murder in Montgomery’s death.
Montgomery was a single mother who lived in Apex, a town in Wake County.
She was reported missing after her family hadn’t seen or heard from her since the night before Thanksgiving.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Funeral for NC officer killed in the line of duty will be on Tuesday
- NC police find woman’s body after boyfriend charged with murder
- 70-year-old Taco Bell employee gifted more than $6,000
- 2nd COVID-19 vaccine authorized in US ships out
- Vaccine conspiracy theories: Alabama nurse did not die after getting it; needles aren’t disappearing