NC police asking for public’s help in finding missing woman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding missing 20-year-old Mary Collins.

Police say she was traveling to NoDa in Charlotte to meet with friends before she disappeared.

She was reported missing by a family member on March 30.

Collins was last seen on March around 2:30 p.m. on Burnley Road.

The family says they are concerned for her safety becasue she is diagnosed with a cognitive disability.

She is around 5’4″ and weighs 110 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black-and-white striped shirt, black leggings, a black beanie and was carrying a black Marilyn Manson purse.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.