ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville police are asking for the public’s help finding 66-year-old Virginia Day Jones, who was last seen in April.

Police in Asheville say she was reported missing on Sept. 2 by a family member.

She is 4’11” and weighs 88 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the location of Jones is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.