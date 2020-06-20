NC police asking for public’s help finding missing woman

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 72-year-old Cynthia Ann Reed.

Officers said around 10 a.m., Reed left her home on Seneca Place.

She has been diagnosed with cognitive and medical issues.

Police said they believe Reed is on foot in the Woodlawn Road and South Boulevard area.

She is five feet tall and weighs 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink and gray North Face jacket, red and pink scrubs bottoms and carrying a white bag with laundry inside.

Anyone with information on where Reed may be is asked to call 911.