ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville police are asking for the public’s help finding missing 71-year-old Bryant Alexander Pole.

He last spoke to his family on May 2.

He is believed to be with a dog in a 2012 Hyundai Tucson with an NC tag that reads 1334RT.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.