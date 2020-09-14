NC police asking for public’s help finding missing man

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police in Raleigh are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

William “Andy” Banks, 39, of Raleigh, was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Cameron Village area.

His friends and family say he was there to meet someone about selling his 2011 silver Range Rover.

Banks stands about 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing blue Patagonia shorts, a gray shirt with a picture of a mountain on the front and flip flops.

“We spent a lot of time on it last night when the call from the family first” reported the disappearance, said Capt. Boyce, of the Raleigh Police Department, WNCN reports.

Anyone with information about Banks’ location should call Raleigh police at (919) 996-3335.

The Raleigh Police Protective Association shared a flyer on Facebook showing Banks’ vehicle, a silver 2011 Range Rover Sport.

The 2011 Range Rover Banks went to meet someone about selling on Saturday afternoon in Cameron Village.