CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in Charlotte are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, 15-year-old Ellie Carico was reported missing by a family member.

She was last seen near 8900 Albemarle Road.

She was wearing a black hoodie with the “Thrasher” logo on the front.

Carico has braces with blue and purple bands.

She is 5’4″ and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact police at 911.