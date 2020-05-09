NC police asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing and endangered Kenneth Scott Cook.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Cook, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 55, 5’10” and weighs 110 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a gray or red tank top, blue jean shorts and black and gold tennis shoes.

He was last seen in Rocky Mount, and officials believe he could be going to the Rocky Mount Public Library.

Anyone with information about Kenneth Scott Cook should call H. R. Caballero at the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.