NC police asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

People are asked to be on the lookout for John Thomas Watson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 68, 5’6″ and weighs 110 pounds.

He was last seen going east in Rocky Mount toward the Oakwood Shopping Center wearing a black hat, burgundy sweater, gray jeans and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information about Watson should call the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.