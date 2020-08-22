NC police asking for public’s help finding man who test drove truck valued at $40K, didn’t come back

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) — Raleigh police are asking for the public’s help finding a man who test drove a truck and never came back.

Officials say the man told Hollingsworth Auto Sales that he was going to buy a truck, but then he never returned with it.

One of the dealership’s owners, Walt Hollingsworth, said that a man came in around 6 p.m. on Tuesday and said he wanted to buy a 2016 Dodge Ram 1500.

The man told Hollingsworth that he was pre-approved for a loan with the State Employees Credit Union and wanted to test drive the truck.

Hollingsworth said the dealership let him go for a test drive as the company’s way of “acting in good faith.” Officials with the dealership say they allow people to test drive vehicles with or without a salesperson present.

Hollingsworth says customers are allowed to take a vehicle for a test drive if they are approved with one of the dealership’s finance companies or if they are pre-approved for a loan.

The man drove off the lot with the truck, which was valued at $40,000, and didn’t come back after being approved to take the truck for a test drive.

The dealership believes the ID given to them by the man was fake.

Hollingsworth said a cash reward was being offered for any information that leads to the return of the truck.

If you have any information, you can call the dealership at (919) 872-2525.

Raleigh police are investigating.