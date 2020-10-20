NC painter wins $200,000 on scratch-off, plans to help his kids with prize money

GRANITE FALLS, N.C. — Charles Nance, of Granite Falls, sat on his front porch on Oct. 10 to scratch off his lottery tickets when he uncovered a $200,000 Super 7s top prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“I always hoped I would win it,” he said.

Nance, who works as a residential painter, bought his lucky $5 ticket from PD Grocery on Sawmills School Road in Granite Falls.

“I had just got off of work, and I went to the store to get a drink and cigarettes,” Nance said. “I came back and was sitting on my front porch, and I scratched the ticket off.”

Nance quickly ran inside his house to share the news with his wife and daughter.

“They couldn’t believe it,” he said.

Nance claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $141,501.

“It’s gonna pay my house off,” said Nance of his winnings. He also plans to use some of the prize money to help his kids.