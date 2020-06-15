NC officials urging people who have been to protests to get tested for coronavirus

Three Triad counties are now on the state health department’s list of areas in dire need of increased testing and contact tracing for COVID-19.

Guilford, Alamance, and Forsyth Counties are considered some of the hardest hit communities in the state.

State health officials and Governor Cooper are concerned.

Now, they’re urging everyone who’s gone anywhere with large crowds, especially protests, to get tested for the coronavirus.

“Well over a thousand people,” recalled Chiquita Ellerbe. “It was just amazing to me.”

She stood shoulder to shoulder with those protesters, trying to make a difference in her community.

Now, a week later, Ellerbe is concerned.

“I’ve had the thought of getting tested for COVID-19,” she said. “I probably need to do it because of how close everyone was with the protest.”

In a press conference on Monday, Cooper and State Health Director Dr. Mandy Cohen said they don’t have data yet on how many COVID cases have come out of the recent protests because reporting any outbreaks or clusters from the marches is not required.

“There are only a few required by law,” Cohen explained. “Congregant living settings, childcare and others that are required to report to us. So we often will do our detective work.”

That means people like Ellerbe may never know if the protest she went to was attended by people with the virus.

So she’s being proactive.

“We still have to be cautious and vulnerable to the fact that we couldn’t practice social distancing in a protest,” added Ellerbe.

She walked FOX8 through the online questionnaire she took on CVS’ website and now has an appointment to get tested on Tuesday morning.

Ellerbe is hoping others who marched with her, or at any other protest in the Triad, will do the same.

She says getting tested is another form of social justice.

“If you’re not aware of having the virus, how could you protect yourself and protect others?” Ellerbe asked.

Cooper also said he is aware that some people have had issues trying to get tested after attending protests.

State health officials are working with providers and facilities to make sure they’re aware of the expanded testing criteria to allow more people to get COVID tests.