NC officials shut down ‘imminent hazard’ church citing COVID-19 outbreak

Mecklenburg County officials have ordered a church to shut down following a massive outbreak that has infected people in North Carolina, South Carolina, and other states, Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio announced Saturday morning.

All locations of the United House of Prayer for All People in Mecklenburg County have been ordered to close. The decision comes ahead of the church “Revival” event, which was scheduled to run from October 25-30.

Diorio said attempts to work with the church have failed. County Health Director Gibbie Harris issued the order, an abatement of an imminent hazard, preventing the church from opening.

Harris says there are at least 121 cases, 3 deaths and one under investigation that are tied to the church. Harris says an outbreak at a senior living facility across the street from the church is also being looked at to see if there is a connection.

Officials believe the outbreak has not concluded and reiterated that attempts to communicate with church leaders have failed. Harris says issuing an abatement is rare, and this is just the third occurrence in her career that it’s happened.

The order went into affect Saturday at 10 a.m. and runs through November 6.

