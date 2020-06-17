NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing woman

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Detectives in Lincoln County are asking for the public’s help finding 31-year-old Kourtney Lynn Ash.

She was reported missing on Friday from a home on Church Hill Lane in Lincolnton.

A family member told deputies that Ash had gone outside to smoke around 2 a.m. and was later reported missing that morning.

She has a 7-year-old son who was still at the home.

Family members say Ash could be with an ex-boyfriend who lives in Hickory.

She is believed to be in the Lincolnton, Gastonia or Hickory area.

She is 5′2″ tall and weighs around 125 lbs with red hair and blue eyes.

She has tattoos of stars on the back of her neck and a pink ribbon on her right forearm.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective J. Talbot at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 732-9050 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at (704) 735-8202.