NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing woman

RALEIGH 12:54 PM — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Nancy Keller.
People are asked to be on the lookout for Nancy Keller, 77, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.
She is 5’3″ and weighs 175 pounds. She was last seen in Spartanburg, South Carolina.
Officials say she is in a 2001 gold Honda Odyssey with an NC license plate that reads TVE9155.
Anyone with information about Nancy Keller should call Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-3112 or 911 .
