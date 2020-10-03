NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Victoria Williams Warren.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Warren, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is 64, 5’6″ and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen in Fayetteville wearing black pants, a gray pull over, black slip-on shoes and black socks.

Anyone with information about Victoria Williams Warren should call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1334.