NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Victoria Warren

Victoria Warren

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Victoria Williams Warren.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Warren, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is 64, 5’6″ and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen in Fayetteville wearing black pants, a gray pull over, black slip-on shoes and black socks.

Anyone with information about Victoria Williams Warren should call the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 433-1334.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter