NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing man

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing endangered, Terrell Jarvis Bethea.

Bethea, 26, is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 5’6″ and weighs 170 pounds.

He is wearing a black shirt, black and white multi colored pants and white, black and gold Nike Air Jordans.

Bethea was last seen on Cumberland Road in Winston-Salem and is possibly headed to Greensboro.

He is driving a red 2002 Ford Expedition with a license plate that reads HHV1521.

Anyone with information about Terrell Jarvis Bethea should call Officer Klos at the Winston Salem Police Dept at (336) 773-7700.