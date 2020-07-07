NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing man

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing, endangered man.

People are asked to be on the lookout for 38-year-old Devray Raheem Nelson, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 5’1″ and weighs 135 pounds.

He left on a black and blue bike with blue wheels.

He was last seen on Garden Terrace Court in Charlotte.

He may be going to Statesville.

Anyone with information about Devray Raheem Nelson should call the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department at 704-336-3237.