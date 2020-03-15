NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered woman

ABERDEEN , N.C. — Officials with the Aberdeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing endangered woman.

The NC Center for Missing Persons released a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Rose Mae Burns who is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Burns is 5’2″ and weighs 70 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a brown hoodie and stretch pants.

She was last seen at 386 Midway Road in Aberdeen, NC.

Anyone with information about Rosa Mae Burns should call Officer Vaughn at the Aberdeen Police Department at (910) 947-2911.