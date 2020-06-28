NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered woman

HICKORY, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Summer Hope Eckert.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Eckert, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

She is 28, 5’3″ and weighs 220 pounds.

She was last seen in Hickory and may be going to Cherokee County.

She is driving a grey 2005 Ford F-150 with a license plate that reads FAM3898.

Anyone with information about Summer Hope Eckert should call the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office at (828) 464-3112.