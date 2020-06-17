NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered woman

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing, endangered Catherine Blanche Deery.

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for Deery, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

She is 54, 5″2′ and weighs 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes in Charlotte.

Her vehicle is described as a white 2008 Toyota Yaris with a tag that reads FME6617.

Anyone with information about Catherine Blanche Deery should call the Cleveland County Sheriffs Office at (704) 484-4822.