Watch Now
FOX8 Evening News

NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered woman

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Catherine Blanche Deery

Catherine Blanche Deery

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing, endangered Catherine Blanche Deery.

Officials are asking people to be on the lookout for Deery, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

She is 54, 5″2′ and weighs 160 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes in Charlotte.

Her vehicle is described as a white 2008 Toyota Yaris with a tag that reads FME6617.

Anyone with information about Catherine Blanche Deery should call the Cleveland County Sheriffs Office at (704) 484-4822.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter