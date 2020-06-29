NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man.

Timothy Ray Ellis, 47, is 6’2″ and weighs 175 pounds.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Ellis, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is described as wearing a light blue Polo shirt and jean shorts.

He was last seen in Rocky Mount and is believed to be traveling in the south Rocky Mount area.

Anyone with information about Ellis should call Justin Sanders at the Rocky Mount Police Department at (252) 972-1411.