NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered man last seen in Burlington

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing, endangered Bobby Clay Bridges.

He is 34, 5’7″ and weighs 180 pounds.

He was last seen in Burlington wearing a a white face mask, white polo shirt, white shorts and silver/white shoes.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Bridges, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Anyone with information about Bobby Clay Bridges should call R Poudrier at the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500.