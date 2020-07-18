NC officials asking for public’s help finding missing, endangered man

Jarrell Marquis Jones

RALEIGH, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing, endangered Jarrell Marquis Jones.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Jones, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 29, 6’7″ and weighs 170 pounds.

He was last seen in a white T-shirt and blue/grey shorts.

He was last seen on Iverson Street in Raleigh.

Anyone with information about Jarrell Marquis Jones should call Sgt Odette at the Raleigh Police Department at 919-996-3855.

