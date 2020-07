WASHINGTON, N.C. — The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for 35-year-old Bruce Elliot Peartree Jr.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Peartree Jr., who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

He is 6-feet-tall and weighs 251 pounds.

He was last seen Runyon Road in Washington, NC.

Anyone with information about Peartree Jr. should call the Washington Police Department at (252) 946-1444.