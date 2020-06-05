NC officials asking for help finding missing, endangered man

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The NC Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for missing, endangered 73-year-old Walston Eugene Brown.

People are asked to be on the lookout for Brown, who is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Brown is 5’8″ and weighs 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue shorts, white socks and tennis shoes.

He was last seen on Gator Drive in Goldsboro. He could possibly be going west to San Diego in a blue 2008 Toyota Tundra.

Anyone with information about Walston Eugene Brown should call Lt Eric Pierce at the Wayne County Sheriffs Office at (919) 731-1481.