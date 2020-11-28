NC officer’s 2 teen sons in hospitals after being severely injured in crash

SHALLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina police officer’s sons are in the hospital and facing severe injuries after a crash, WECT reports.

Heather Newman is an officer with the Shallotte Police Department.

On Nov. 11, she was on patrol when she was called by multiple members of her family and learned about the crash involving her sons.

“I did not pay it much attention until I received a call from several family members at once,” Newman said. “It’s the call all mothers and cops dread. I was told both my boys were involved in an accident, and my 15 year old son, River, was trapped and having seizures.”

Shane Mahler, 18, and his younger brother, River, were first taken to a hospital in South Carolina and were both put into medically induced comas.

“Shane was first and looked the worst,” Newman said. “I was told River was going to surgery and was possibly not going to make it.”

Shane is recovering. River was moved to another hospital in Charleston, South Carolina.

Newman says her daughter is at home, and her family is helping them both while Shane and River recover in two separate hospitals.

“River will eventually be transferred to a rehabilitation facility in Charlotte where we will stay for 6 months to a year. He has a very long road ahead of him, but I’m not going anywhere.” Newman said.