NC native on list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

It’s a decision that will play a big role in the presidential and U.S. Senate Race in November: the appointment of a new Supreme Court justice.

President Trump is expected to name his nominee at the end of the week.

“I haven’t chosen yet, but we have numerous women on the list. I built this incredible list of brilliant people,” Trump said earlier this week.

One of those people is Judge Allison Jones Rushing.

The Hendersonville native graduated from Wake Forest University in 2004 and went on to get her law degree at Duke University.

The 38-year-old is the youngest federal judge in the country.

Former North Carolina Supreme Court Judge Bob Orr told FOX8 that may work against her.

“It would be a big leap at that age to go from practicing law a year and a half ago or two years ago to the Supreme Court,” he said. “But you never know.”

President Trump’s reported finalists also include 48-year-old Judge Amy Coney Barrett from the Seventh Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, covering Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

Barrett was also on the short list in 2017 when President Trump replaced the late Justice Antonin Scalia.

The first Hispanic woman in the Supreme Court of Florida may also make her way to D.C.

52-year-old Judge Barbara Lagoa is now a federal court judge for Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Orr told FOX8 he thinks experience is crucial, and so is diversity with education and work experience on the bench.

“Trying to fill the shoes of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, just from a qualitative standpoint, would be daunting,” he said.

It’s not clear yet who the other two Trump picks are, but the President seems confident in all of the nominees.

“Every one of those individuals will ensure justice, equal treatment, equal rights for citizens of every race, color and creed,” he said.

There is a great deal of debate going on right now about whether the president can choose a Supreme Court Justice with just 43 days left until the election,

Former Vice President Joe Biden has said, if he wins the election, he wants President Trump’s nominee withdrawn.