NC National Guard mobilized to help health providers continue to distribute COVID-19 vaccines

RALEIGH, N.C. — The NC National Guard has been mobilized to help health providers continue to distribute COVID-19 vaccines, according to a statement released by Gov. Roy Cooper on Tuesday.

“Ensuring COVID-19 vaccines are administered quickly is our top priority right now. We will use all resources and personnel needed. I’ve mobilized the NC National Guard to provide support to local health providers as we continue to increase the pace of vaccinations.”

In North Carolina, about 3,781 people are currently hospitalized with the coronavirus as of 12:55 a.m. on Tuesday, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

On Jan. 1, 2021, North Carolina reported its highest one-day number of COVID-19 cases with 9,527 new cases reported, exceeding the state’s previous highest day set on Dec. 18, 2020 by more than 1,000.

5,285 new cases were reported on Tuesday.

The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 575,396, and 6,996 people have died. 525,813 are molecular positive cases, and 49,583 are antigen-positive cases.

NCDHHS says that 16.2% of daily coronavirus tests conducted since the last report have been positive. To calculate daily percent positive NCDHHS only uses molecular test results from laboratories that report both positives and negatives through electronic laboratory reporting in NC COVID.

There have been a total of 7,150,588 coronavirus tests completed.

4,909 hospital beds are currently available and staffed, and 16,103 are in use. Others are either unstaffed or unreported.

As of Monday, Jan. 4, there have been 487,090 people in North Carolina who have recovered (note: this number is updated every Monday afternoon, however, as of Jan. 1, NCDHHS has not updated its information on recovered patients since Dec. 21).

“We begin 2021 in our most dangerous position in this pandemic. We have critically high rates of spread in much of our state,” said NCDHHS Secretary Mandy K. Cohen, M.D. “I encourage you to avoid getting together indoors with anyone who doesn’t live with you. If you plan to see other people, keep it outside and very small. Wear a mask the whole time. We must do all that we can to protect one another.”