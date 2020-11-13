NC NAACP chapter sues county over Confederate monument

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

GASTONIA, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina NAACP chapter has filed a lawsuit against a board of commissioners over relocating a Confederate monument.

The Gaston Gazette reports the lawsuit filed Thursday argues the monument’s prominent public location in front of the Gaston County Courthouse violates rights protected by North Carolina’s constitution.

The lawsuit also says the monument “exalts the cause of slavery, secession and white supremacy.”

The suit says the Gaston County Commissioners are violating the rights of citizens in “backtracking” on an August vote to give the monument to a local Sons of Confederate Veterans group.