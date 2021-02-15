NC Moves 2050: New, interactive webpage lets residents explore 30-year transportation plan in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WAVY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation has completed the long-range transportation plan update, NC Moves 2050, with an all-new interactive way for people to explore the plan online.

The plan, adopted by the N.C. Board of Transportation on Feb. 4, provides a blueprint focused on “creating a more responsive, diverse and inclusive transportation system to keep people and freight moving safely and efficiently throughout the state.”

It includes an implementation plan that provides steps to complete actions recommended within the next 10 years.

North Carolinians were engaged throughout the development of NC Moves 2050 over the past two years, allowing the public’s valuable input to influence transportation-related decisions across the state for years to come.

An interactive web tool that launched Monday lets people explore the plan process and findings outlining the steps the state needs to take to be prepared for the next 30 years and beyond. To check out the webtool or view and download the NC Moves 2050 Plan, visit www.ncmoves.gov.



The project team heard from more than 30,000 survey participants and reached more than 3 million people through community events, stakeholder meetings, social media interactions and presentations.