NC mom plans to use $227,542 lottery win to help pay for kids’ education

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Family birthdates paid off for Rhodora Reeves, of Elizabeth City, when they won her half of a $455,084 Cash 5 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

“It’s the birthdays of my kids,” she said.

Reeves says she plans to put the prize money towards her children’s education.

“I think it’s every parent’s dream for their kids,” she said. “So that’s what I want to do.”

Reeves bought her ticket for the April 1 drawing at the 7-Eleven on South Hughes Boulevard in Elizabeth City.

The day after the drawing, she checked her numbers on the NC Lottery app.

“I was actually surprised to find out I got the combination,” she recalled. “I was very happy.”

Her ticket was one of two to match all five balls in the drawing. The other winning ticket was won by Edward Estes of Greensboro.

Reeves claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, she took home $160,990.